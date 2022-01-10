Chapman to play at USC Union

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School senior, Emma Chapman, will continue her softball career at the collegiate level after signing a letter of intent to USC Union.

Chapman has been playing softball for five years and said she chose to go to USC Union because of how it felt.

“It is close to home and Union gives you a homey feel when you are there,” she said.

While not 100% sure on her future major, Chapman said she wanted to either major in psychology or medical.

Chapman is most looking forward to meeting and playing with new people while at USC Union.

