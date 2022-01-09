PROSPERITY — Virginia “Ginny” Leigh Bass, a Mid-Carolina High School senior, has committed to Newberry College as a member of the triathlon team.

Bass said she was recruited for the triathlon team because of starting the program, and running in it at MCHS.

“Newberry College was a perfect fit and exactly what I was looking for,” Bass said.

As well as triathlon, Bass hopes to play for the lacrosse team. She has played lacrosse for seven years and started with the MCHS program four years ago.

“I look forward to the challenge and chance to grow as a person and as a teammate at a new level,” she said.

While at Newberry College, Bass said she plans on majoring in nursing.

