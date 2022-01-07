NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Touchdown Club will honor Phil Strickland, retiring Newberry High School head football coach, at its annual banquet on Wednesday, January 12, at 7 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church.

Strickland retired in November with the third-most wins by a coach in state history. Speaking at the banquet in honor of Strickland will include former players Ben Blackmon, Perry Woolbright (Lexington High School coach) and Newberry High School Athletic Director, Chad Cary.

The Touchdown Club will also recognize players from the local high schools for the all-county team and the all-academic team and will honor Newberry College players of the year.

Visitors are welcome to attend the Touchdown Club banquet and can pay $12 admission at the door. Wise’s Bar-B-Que will cater.

If someone plans to attend and is not a club member or a family member of a player honoree, email Hugh Gray at hgray@westviewbehavioral.org as the club needs to give Wise’s an accurate count.