GREENWOOD — The Newberry Women’s Basketball Team (2-10) faced what may have been arguably their biggest challenge of the season as they traveled down Highway 34 to face the Lander Bearcats for the first time since 2012.

The fourth-ranked Bearcats (9-1) took control of the game early and used a 19-0 run in the first quarter to set the tone as they would emerge with a 84-45 victory on New Year’s Day.

An Ericka Wiseley layup gave the Wolves their first points of the game to make the score 4-2. However, those would be the last points the Scarlet and Gray scored for about eight minutes as Lander dialed up the full-court pressure and forced 11 Newberry turnovers in a 19-0 run. That run stretched from Wiseley’s bucket at the 8:31 mark until a pair of Tyla Stolberg free throws to make the score 23-4 at the end of the first quarter of action. After turning the ball over 15 times in the first quarter, the Wolves started to protect the ball and the scoring followed as the Wolves were able to find more success offensively but still found themselves down 42-15 going into the halftime break.

After halftime, the Bearcats continued to build on their lead as they ended up having six players in double digits. But the Wolves continued to fight through a stout Bearcat press scoring thirty points in the second half led by both Davies and Stolberg.

Payton Cronen led the way on the boards with eight rebounds, second most by any player on the court during the game.