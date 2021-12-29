Wolves men erase 17-point deficit to defeat LR

HICKORY, N.C. — The Newberry College Wolves (6-6, 6-4 SAC) used a Christmas miracle of a second half to erase a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears (3-8, 2-6 SAC) Dec. 20, behind big nights from TJ Brown and Malakhi Stremlow.

The Bears started off hot, jumping out to an early 15-0 lead. The Wolves fought back with key buckets from Brown, Stremlow, and QuanDaveon McCollum, but the Bears kept pressing their attack, leading by as many as 22 points in the first half. Things were not looking good for the Wolves as they went into the halftime break down 22-39.

The Wolves came out swinging in the second half with early baskets from Jalen Johnson and Marcus Ford. It was soon clear that Newberry was here to play as they followed it up with a 17-2 run to cut the lead to three points with Brown getting hot and contributing 11 of those points during the run.

The Bears started to respond, but Brown and Stremlow were there to answer, keeping the Wolves within striking distance, and that is exactly what they did. Sherman Robinson made himself known as he scored four straight points to tie the game up at 57-57, and at long last, with a little over four minutes remaining in the game, Ford hit a three-pointer to hand Newberry its first lead of the ballgame. The teams traded clutch basket after clutch basket, but the Wolves never allowed the Bears to retake the lead as they completed the comeback, taking down Lenoir-Rhyne 66-65 after an impressive second half in which Newberry outscored the Bears 44-26.

Stremlow led the way with 20 points and five rebounds with Brown not far behind with 19 points of his own. Ford and Robinson each had eight points with Robinson also leading the team in rebounds with seven. Meanwhile, Johnson had five points, Robin Bedford had four, and McCollum had two to round out the scoring column.

The Wolves return to action on New Year’s Eve when they host a non-conference matchup against Fayetteville State at 2 p.m. in Eleazer Arena.