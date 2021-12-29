Big 4th quarter not enough as Wolves fall to LR

HICKORY, N.C. — The Newberry women’s basketball team played their final game of the calendar year on Dec. 20, falling 73-61 to Lenoir-Rhyne after they couldn’t come back from a big third quarter deficit.

The Wolves (2-9, 2-7) took the early lead after center Ericka Wiseley hit a layup on the first possession of the game, but their shooting went cold early on. They only hit one more field goal in the first quarter, with a scoreless stretch lasting over six minutes as the Bears (4-6, 3-5) were able to build an 11-point lead.

The Wolves’ shooting woes improved little during the second quarter as they went 3-10 from the field, but kept the deficit manageable by generating contact on drives and hitting all 10 of their free throws in the first half. With the score at 28-21 at four minutes left until the break, Newberry had a chance to close the gap at halftime, but their offense again went cold as Lenoir-Rhyne heated up.

Going on a 23-2 run late in the second quarter into the midway point of the third, the Bears had all the momentum and seemed likely to cruise to victory. The Wolves did not go away quietly though, as they started getting some shots to fall and build confidence late in the third.

The fourth quarter looked vastly different from the early game as the Wolves suddenly found their touch from deep. After starting 2-11 from beyond the arc, they connected on seven of nine triples in the fourth, led by Courtney Virgo’s four.

Playing aggressive defense, the Wolves forced seven turnovers in the period and cut the lead down to 12 with 2:44 left in the game before Lenoir-Rhyne was able to stabilize. With their 28 points providing the highest-scoring quarter of the night, Newberry showed what they can do when their shots are falling, but it was not enough to climb out of an early hole.

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Emily Harman led all players with 24 points, followed by Brandi Hudson with 18.

The Wolves were led by Virgo with 15 points (5-9 from deep), followed by Wiseley and Giulia Bongiorno with 14 each. Bongiorno also collected five steals and four assists on the day.

The Wolves will return to action on January 1 when they travel to Lander University for a 1:30 p.m. tip-off.