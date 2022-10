NEWBERRY — Newberry High School Bulldogs football had four of its student-athletes named to the 2A All-State football team earlier this week.

The team had a strong performance in the playoffs and made it to the regional championship game.

Players receiving accolades were: Joe Brehmer, Coye Cutshall, Zack Chalmers, and KJ Robinson, all named to the All-State team and All-Region team. Cameron Grier was also named All-Region for the Bulldogs.