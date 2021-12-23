NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Athletics Department and Director of Athletics Ralph Patterson announced the hiring of Emily Roskopf as the first head coach for the women’s rugby team, effective immediately.

“I want to thank Ralph Patterson, President Dr. Maurice Scherrens, and the athletic search committee for giving me the amazing opportunity to start the women’s rugby legacy at Newberry College,” said Roskopf. “I am extremely excited to build the foundation for this new program and introduce Newberry to the fun and fast-paced sport that is women’s rugby.”

Roskopf was a four-year member of the women’s rugby program at her alma mater, Quinnipiac University, where she helped lead the Bobcats to three national championships while also serving as a captain during her senior season. She was also named the team’s offensive player of the year, also earning a nomination for the MA Sorenson Award, an annual award given to the nation’s top women’s rugby player.

“We are thrilled to name Emily as our head coach for women’s rugby,” said Patterson. “As a four-time NCAA All-American and three-time national champion, she has the DNA that we were looking for to lead our program.”

During her time at Quinnipiac, Roskopf displayed leadership across campus as she served on the Student Programming Board, was vice president of Quinnipiac After Dark, and served as the executive board communications specialist for the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. She was named to the dean’s list every semester while also being named a scholar-athlete in her first three years.

“We are overjoyed to have Emily lead our women’s rugby program,” said Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance/Senior Woman Administrator and search committee member Casey Petrusic. “She brings the enthusiasm and passion that we are looking for. She also brings a depth of knowledge and experience, playing NCAA Division I rugby at Quinnipiac and I am excited to see her share that with our rugby student-athletes.”

Her rugby career extends beyond the Bobcats; however, as during high school, she was a three-time NorCal Varsity All-Star and an All-American honorable mention competing with the Pleasanton Cavaliers Rugby Club. During her time with the Cavaliers, she also helped them to an NIT Division II National Championships, a SoCal 7s Championships, a Serevi Cup championship, and a Las Vegas Invitational Girls Elite championship.

Roskopf is a two-time graduate of Quinnipiac University with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology obtained in 2019 while also earning a Master of Arts in teaching in 2020.