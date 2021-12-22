Men’s basketball falls to Tusculum

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – The Newberry College Wolves (4-6, 4-4 SAC) fell to the Tusculum Pioneers (6-4, 6-2 SAC) on Dec. 15.

The Pioneers started fast, jumping out to an early 11-4 lead, but the Wolves responded with a three-pointer from Marcus Ford and a pair of buckets from TJ Brown. After Tusculum answered with a three-pointer of their own, Ford scored five straight points to cut the lead down to one. The teams traded baskets, but QuanDaveon McCollum stepped up for a pair of baskets to tie the score at 23. However, the Pioneers took back the lead and a five-point advantage into the halftime break.

McCollum opened up the scoring in the second half, but the Pioneers responded with an 18-2 run to start to pull away. The Wolves did not quit though, McCollum and Brown scored a combined 18 of their 29 total points in the second half as the Wolves proceeded to go on a 14-5 run with McCollum and Brown contributing 11 of the Newberry points during the stretch and Devario Sheppard capping it off with a three-pointer, cutting the lead back down to single-digits. However, it would not be enough as the Wolves fell 73-57.

Brown led the scoring with 16 points with McCollum and Brown joining him in double-figures with 13 and 12 points respectively. Meanwhile, Sheppard added six points of his own off the bench. Rounding out the scoring column, Robin Bedford and Malakhi Stremlow each had four points, and Malik Joseph had two.