Carrigan places sixth, Wolves place 20th at Midwest Classic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Evan Carrigan placed sixth and scored 15 team points to lead the Newberry wrestling team to a 20th place finish at the prestigious Midwest Classic in Indianapolis.

This meet brought together many of the top wrestling powerhouses in Division II including eight Super Region II teams. Newberry’s 33 team points was the best of all of those Super Region II teams, all of which are members of the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas.

Carrigan’s path to the podium in the 125-pound class started off with a bang as he pinned Jerry Echevarria from American International as the first period was about to end.

In the second round, Carrigan faced Melvin Rubio from Queens and avenged the loss from the dual meet on December 2, with a hard fought 2-0 decision. Carrigan’s run in the championship bracket came to an end in the quarterfinals as he was pinned by Joe Arroyo of UW-Parkside. However, on day two, Carrigan came out with something to prove as he won his first two consolation bracket bouts by pin, the first being in the first 30 seconds of the third period and the second coming less than a minute into the bout. Unfortunately, a 6-1 loss to Paxton Rosen of Central Oklahoma in the consolation semifinals sent Carrigan to the fifth-place bout where he fell to Isaiah DeLaCerda of Adams State by a 9-2 decision.

Another highlight of the weekend came in the 197-pound class as Kaleb Haven fell one bout short of a podium spot but still racked up four wins on the weekend, including one via pin. At the 141-pound class, Devan Moore was also one bout short of the podium but rebounded from a hard fought 3-2 loss in his championship bracket opener to win three straight bouts and give him the second most wins on the weekend for the Wolves.

Elsewhere over the weekend, Caleb Spears finished with two wins, one of which came via pin, and Armando Acosta finished with a pair of wins as well while Will Evans, Talon Seitz, and Devon Rice each notched a win on the weekend as well.

The Wolves will now break for Christmas and will return to action after the new year on January 3, 2022 as they face 12th-ranked UNC Pembroke in Eleazer Arena. The dual is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.