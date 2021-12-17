Wolves men soar past Eagles

NEWBERRY — The Wolves men’s basketball team (4-5, 4-3 SAC) defeated the Carson-Newman Eagles (6-4, 4-3 SAC) in a defensive battle on Dec. 11.

Marcus Ford got the scoring started for the Wolves with a three-pointer, but the Eagles rattled off seven straight points to take the lead before both teams ground to an 11-11 tie. The Eagles tried to pull ahead again, but QuanDaveon McCollum answered with back-to-back buckets. Carson-Newman went on another run to take a 10-point lead before Devario Sheppard hit a three-pointer to try and halt their momentum as the Wolves would go into the halftime break down 32-21.

The Eagles struck first in the second half, but the Wolves responded with an outstanding 21-2 run that saw McCollum take back the lead with a strong finish and a foul. The Eagles kept pushing back, but the Wolves always seemed to have an answer, never allowing them to cut the lead any closer than two points en route to a 55-51 victory.

McCollum led the way with an impressive 20-point, 12-rebound double-double while also adding three steals and a block on the defensive end of the floor. Ford had a solid outing with 16 points of his own. Robin Bedford had six points off the bench, and Malakhi Stremlow had three points and six rebounds. TJ Brown tallied four points while Sherman Robinson and Sheppard each had three points to round out the scoring column.