NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy varsity girls took an early advantage going to the locker room at the half with a score of 43-8 and taking the win 53-24 over Whitmire.

Daja Taylor led in scoring with 15 points for NA, followed by Kailey Cheeks with 14, Allison Joyner with nine, Madison Rivers with six, Caroline Senn with four, Jessi Pitts with three and Khloe Cheeks with two.

For the Wolverines, Mckenzie Clark and Janiyah Epps each has six points, Lanicia Brown had five, Nyla Hill had four and Imari Brown had three.

The varsity boys game was neck and neck before the Wolverines dominated in the last quarter. At the half, the Eagles had a one point 27-21 advantage but Whitmire rallied to end the third 39 to 35. Whitmire then out scored Newberry Academy to take a 56-43 win.

The top scorer in the games was Whitmire’s Jacob Dickerson with 21, Kirami Mcaling had nine, Travis Griffin had eight, Ross Williams had six, Hunter Alexander had four, Ricky Hamilton had three, Caleb Jolly and Kayshawn Schimper each had two and Oscar Brewer had one point.

For the Eagles Jalen Reid scored 13 points, Jackson Montgomery had nine, Evan Graves seven, Ben Lindsey and Austin Gardner each had five and Jackson Wilbanks and William Buford both scored two points.