NHS Head Coach Adonis Hill picks up first career victory

WINNSBORO — Under the leadership now of Head Coach Adonis Hill, the Newberry High boys’ basketball team overcame a 20-4 first quarter deficit to pull-away with a 69-48 victory Friday at Fairfield Central. The win was Hill’s first in his head coaching career.

Scorers for Newberry included: Chrishaud Cromer: 22 points (15 in the second stanza alone); Darius Elkins: 20 (all in final three quarters); Zack Chalmers: eight; Shaquille Goode: six; KJ Robinson: five; Niem Douglas and Marwan Hassan: three apiece; Kavion Harris: two.

Newberry will host Brookland-Cayce on Wednesday, before traveling to Mid-Carolina on Dec. 10.