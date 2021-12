NEWBERRY — Newberry High’s Lady Bulldogs opened their season with a 61-11 loss at Fairfield Central on Friday.

Scorers for Newberry included the following:

Jamiyah Williams, Serena Letterman, Samania Diggs, Angel Cook, and Shadarric Robinson: two each

Kaydee Rivers: one point

The Lady Bulldogs will host Brookland-Cayce on Wednesday, and will travel to Mid-Carolina Dec. 10.