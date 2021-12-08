Wolves dominate Royals to give Brown first win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Newberry wrestling team got back to winning ways on Thursday evening as they rallied off six-straight wins to put away the match and get their fifth straight win over the Queens Royals by a score of 32-10.

For the first time this season, the Wolves found themselves in a deficit after the first bout as Zach Shupp was upset in a 6-5 loss to Melvin Rubio and the Wolves were down 3-0. However, his teammates had Shupp’s back as Blake Bagwell pinned Griffen Gonzales to turn the 3-0 deficit into a 6-3 lead in one bout.

Devan Moore followed that up with a comeback 11-7 decision over Nico D’Amico and increased the Wolves lead to 9-3.

Stevie Chopek tried to get a quick takedown against Toure Moore, but couldn’t do it and was pulled out of bounds, and started to hear it from the Queens crowd, after Moore was given a point after Chopek was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. However, Chopek got the last laugh as he took down Moore almost immediately after the restart, pinned him, and got up and shushed the Royals’ fans as the Wolves were in full control with a 15-3 lead.

Ernest Allen followed up Chopek’s pin with a dominant 17-1 where Allen gained 15 unanswered points to grab the five team points to increase the lead to 20-3.

Ken Jamison earned another dominant 9-2 decision to increase the lead to 23-3 and Caleb Spears followed that up with a 11-6 decision where he repeatedly took down and released Queen’s Stephon Halliburton. The three points increased the Newberry lead to 26-3 and mathematically sealed the win for the Wolves with three bouts to go.

Queen’s earned seven points in the next two bouts from a Noah Curreri major decision over Armando Acosta and a Austin Watkins decision over Kaleb Haven. However, Devon Rice ended the dual with an exclamation point as he pinned Joshua Voelkel in the first period to set the final score of 32-10.

The Wolves look to take this momentum as they head to one of the biggest wrestling meets in the country at the Midwest Classic in Indianapolis. Ind., on December 18 and 19. After that, the Scarlet and Gray will break for the Christmas holiday before returning to action just after the new year against 12th-ranked UNC-Pembroke at Eleazer Arena on January 3, 7 p.m.