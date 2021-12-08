Wolves vanquish Cavaliers on the road

WISE, Va. — The Newberry College Wolves (2-5, 2-3 SAC) defeated the Cavaliers of UVA Wise (0-7, 0-5 SAC) by a score of 79-58 on Dec. 1.

The Wolves put 12 different players in the scoring column with three reaching double figures on 50% shooting from the field.

The Wolves were able to open up the scoring early with a Malakhi Stremlow layup off a nice inbounds play, and they rode that momentum for an early 6-0 run. However, the Cavaliers would respond with a 10-0 run of their own to take the lead before a layup from TJ Brown stopped the bleeding.

Newberry then locked it down on defense, holding the Cavaliers scoreless for an impressive seven minutes during which they capitalized with a 10-0 run that featured a tough, and-one bucket from Marcus Ford that reclaimed the lead. Both teams traded buckets, but Sherman Robinson shifted the momentum back to the Wolves after he stole the ball away for a breakaway dunk in transition. Newberry used that momentum to end the opening half on an 11-2 run capped off with back-to-back threes from Brown, sending the Wolves into the break with a 32-17 lead.

The Wolves hit the ground running in the second half with an early 9-0 run capped off with an old-fashioned three-point play from Brown. Then, after trading a pair of baskets, a pair of three-pointers from Ford led Newberry on another 9-0 run to extend the lead to 29. The Cavaliers started to fight back, but the Wolves went on another run of 7-0 capped off by a Callan Low fast-break layup to extend the Wolves’ lead to 33, their largest of the night. The Cavaliers tried to make a push against the Wolves’ reserves, but Booker Cusaac scored Newberry’s final seven points of the night to close out the 79-58 victory.

Brown led the attack with 15 points and four steals. QuanDaveon McCollum had a solid 12 points and five rebounds while Ford had 10 points and five assists of his own. Stremlow, Malik Joseph and Jalen Johnson each contributed five rebounds with Stremlow also scoring eight points. Devario Sheppard would also have a solid outing with a stat line of nine points, five assists, and three rebounds.