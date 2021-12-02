WINNSBORO — Newberry High School closed out their 2021 season in the 2A upper-state championship game on Friday, Nov. 26, with a 35-28 loss to region-foe Gray Collegiate (West Columbia).

The game was played at Fairfield Central in Winnsboro.

The Bulldogs, who started the season at 2-4, end their season at 7-6. The teams Newberry lost to have a combined 62-12 record so far this season.

Winning to coin toss, Gray Collegiate elected to receive the opening kick-off, which the Eagles returned 99 yards. The touchdown as the PAT put them ahead for the duration of the night only 17 seconds into the game.

On a fourth-and-eight 19 yards from the end zone, Zach Chalmers scored on the reverse run to cut the lead to a mere point after the failed PAT, with 9:01 left in the first quarter.

Forcing the Eagles to punt, Newberry then fumbled back to them and Gray scored on a fourth down 10-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 14-6 with 1:16 still left in the first stanza.

Just 84 seconds into the second quarter, Newberry’s KJ Robinson scored from 43 yards out, to make the score 14-13, after the successful PAT.

Gray Collegiate’s Mr. Football finalist KZ Adams scored his first of two touchdowns of the evening from 45 yards out on a drive lasting less than two minutes.

Seven minutes later, Adams scored on a 42-yard run as they took the 28-13 advantage into the locker rooms.

Newberry received the second half opening kick-off, and went to right to work, as Shaquille Good scored on a 24-yard pass from Zy Epps.

Chalmers scored on the two-point conversion to cut the Gray lead to 28-21 with 7:38 left in the third.

Gray would extend their lead back to 14 points four minutes later on an 18-yard pass.

Newberry’ s final offensive possession of the season saw them convert three fourth-down situations and Robinson scored from a yard out to end the scoring by both teams with 7:46 left in the contest.

Two coaching legends ended their careers Friday evening with the loss. Head Coach Phil Strickland announced prior to the season that the 2021 season would be his final one. Strickland ended with 341 victories, which puts him as the third-winningest coach in state high school football history. Newberry was his longest tenure with 12 years at the helm.

Bill Harvey is also handing in his whistle after being on the Newberry High sidelines since 1977.