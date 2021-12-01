Wolves men lose at Wingate

Joseph

WINGATE, N.C. — The Newberry College men’s basketball team (0-5, 0-3 SAC) fell to the Wingate Bulldogs (4-1, 2-1 SAC) by a score of 89-57 on November 23.

The Bulldogs started the game with a 14-2 run, but a pair of threes from Jalen Johnson and Andrew Robinson helped keep the Wolves in the game early. QuanDaveon McCollum tried to spark the offense, scoring 8 of his 13 points in the first half, but the Wolves went into the half down 37-20 after the Bulldogs went on a 12-0 run late in the half.

A bucket from Tai Giger got the scoring started in the second half, but the Bulldogs answered with a 16-0 run to extend their lead. With the game starting to get out of hand, the Wolves needed someone to step up, and Malik Joseph would do just that. The freshman dropped all 17 of his points in the second half while shooting 5-7 from the floor and a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line. Despite the effort, the Bulldogs were able to hold off the Wolves’ attack.

Joseph led the Wolves in scoring with 17 points while also grabbing four rebounds off the bench. McCollum joined him in double-figures with 13 points of his own. Robinson also had a solid outing with nine points, five rebounds, and three steals.