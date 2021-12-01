WINGATE, N.C. — The Newberry women’s basketball team traveled to Wingate University on Nov. 23, and fell to the Bulldogs 79-52.

The home team came out on a hot streak, as the Wingate connected on six of their first seven shots to open up a 13-2 lead midway through the first quarter. The Wolves soon stabilized, as Tyla Stolberg made buckets in the paint on back-to-back possessions to chip into the lead.

The teams traded buckets over the remainder of the first quarter, heading into the second, with Wingate up 20-15, despite Holly Davies scoring seven in the period for the Wolves.

The Bulldogs got off to a strong start again in the second with a 6-0 run. They shot over 50% in the first half and went 4-9 from range and held a 12-point advantage at the break. The Wolves struggled to produce consistently as they went 10-28 from the field, with Wingate’s clean defense holding them to four free-throw attempts.

The third quarter proved to be the highest-scoring for both teams, due in large part to free-throws, with Newberry going 6-8 and Wingate 8-11 from the stripe. With the Bulldogs playing strong defense around the basket, the Wolves responded by sending up 11 three-point attempts in the third, but they only connected on two of them.

Wingate’s physical play inside was a big factor in the game, as they held a 45-30 advantage in rebounds and scored in the paint on over half of their points.

Giulia Bongiorno was the only player who scored in double figures for the Wolves as she put up 10 points, followed by Holly Davies and Payton Cronen with nine apiece. Tyla Stolberg was a perfect 4-4 from the field in putting up eight points. Mylaysia Gates led the team with seven rebounds.