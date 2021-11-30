ROCK HILL — Newberry College volleyball’s Natasha Bannister has been named to the All-South Atlantic Conference first team, and Zoe Dinkins received third-team All-SAC honors as well as announced by the conference on Nov. 17.

Bannister, a senior from Nelson, New Zealand, led the SAC in both kills per set and points per set with averages of 4.06 and 4.6, respectively. Her 4.06 kills per set are also a new school record for a single season, and her 365 kills rank 10th in program history for kills in a season. Bannister also set single-match records for hitting percentage (0.696) and points (30.5) as well as three-set match records for kills (21), aces (5), and points (21.5) and a five-set match record for kills (26).

Dinkins, a fifth-year player from Chapel Hill, N.C., led the SAC in solo blocks with 40, 15 more than second place. This season, she set the program records for solo blocks in a match with six against UVA Wise and total blocks in a three-set match (9) on the very same night against the Cavaliers, and she became the Newberry College all-time leader in both total blocks (416) and assisted blocks (322). Her blocks per set for a career (1.15) is also a new school record.