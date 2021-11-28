Reep signs to USC Sumter

PROSPERITY — Bethany Reep has officially signed her letter of intent to play softball at USC Sumter.

Reep said she chose to play for USC Sumter thanks to a softball scholarship and they will have her major, sports rehab.

“The athletic director and head coach have followed me throughout my softball journey,” Reep said.

The 18-year-old has been playing softball for six years, the last five for Mid-Carolina High School.

While attending college, Reep said she is looking forward to growing and maturing as a person and a player.

