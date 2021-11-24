Seven Newberry wrestlers place at King Open

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A day after suffering a defeat against the King Tornado, the Newberry Wrestling Team headed into the King Open on Nov. 21. Seven different Wolves placed and almost every wrestler won at least one bout.

The Wolves had both of their 125-pound wrestlers place as Evan Carrigan set the tone for the day, he placed second. Carrigan won his first three bouts by a 17-1 technical fall, a 9-4 decision, and pinned a King wrestler for the second time in as many days to propel him into the championship bout.

Zach Shupp started his afternoon with a loss to James Joplin, but rallied and went on to win his next four bouts. Shupp earned a win over teammate Christian Decatur, who wrestled unattached, pinned Glenville State’s Parker Henderson, and earned a 12-10 decision over King’s Elijah Hicks before winning his third place match via injury default.

At 133, Timothy Decatur placed third after earning a pin in his first round bout against Adam Szewczyk, then following that up with a 3-1 decision over Vincent Scollo of Davis and Elkins. Decatur earned two exciting wins over Davis and Elkins wrestlers in the consolation semifinals with a 12-9 decision over Jett Pattison and a second win over Vincent Scollo via a takedown in sudden victory to secure third place.

Caleb Spears, ranked ninth nationally, placed second at 174. Spears path to the championship match included a first period pin over Tre Vonte Burrell-Jones of Ohio Valley University, a 20-5 technical fall over Davy Mundey of Fairmont State, and then earned decisions over Jake Null of Dolgeville (6-4) and Bradden Galassi of Davis and Elkins (12-6). Spears’ quest for the championship came up short as he was defeated by Dylan Reinert of the NC State Wrestling club in a hard fought 12-5 decision.

At 197, Kaleb Haven continued his impressive early season run as he placed third. Haven lost his quarterfinal bout after having an opening round bye but bounced back and won his final three matches.

Newberry’s final placers of the day came at 285 where Bowdy Boyce placed second and Devon Rice placed third. Boyce pinned App State’s Jacob Barlow in the third period. He followed that up with a 3-1 decision over King’s Ty Kelly, avenging his loss the day before in the deciding bout of the match. In the semifinals, Boyce earned a 6-2 decision over Charles Morrison of Davis and Elkins.

Rice earned a pin in under a minute vs Ohio Valley’s Dakota Parsons, got a sudden victory over Glenville State’s Gavin Shamblin before losing to Holmes on his path to the title. Rice’s run did not end there though as he followed Boyce’s lead and earned a 7-3 decision over Ty Kelly of King and got a take down to secure the sudden victory and the third place finish against Gavin Shamblin.

Overall, Newberry Wrestlers went 43-23 on the afternoon. Newberry also had the most pins of any team with 14 and the most technical falls of any team with six.