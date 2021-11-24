MARS HILL, N.C. — The Newberry College men’s basketball program (0-3, 0-1 SAC) fell to the Lions of Mars Hill (1-2, 1-0 SAC) by a score of 76-75 on Nov. 17. The Lions took a one-point lead with nine seconds remaining in the game, spoiling an impressive 31-point, 13-rebound effort from QuanDaveon McCollum.

The Wolves started the game off strong with a 7-0 run to claim an early 9-3 advantage. The Lions fought back, but a Robin Bedford layup kickstarted another run of 7-2 to push the Wolves’ lead back out to eight points. Newberry continued to maintain their distance from the Lions, but back-to-back Mars Hill three-pointers would cut the lead to one with two minutes remaining in the half. Three clutch points from Malakhi Stremlow gave Newberry a 34-30 lead that would be taken into the break.

In the second half, Marcus Ford got the scoring started with a pair of free throws. The Lions once again cut the lead to one, but a Bedford three continued to hold them off. However, Mars Hill proceeded to go on a 10-2 run to take the lead for the first time since the score was 2-3. After going down by five points, the Wolves answered with a 10-0 run of their own behind key buckets from Malik Joseph to take back the lead. A jump shot from Ford put the Wolves up by seven points at the 1:40 mark. However, a pair of late threes from Mars Hill, including one with nine seconds remaining, proved to be the difference as the Lions took a one-point lead in the closing seconds, breaking the Wolves’ hearts.

Despite the loss, the Wolves won the rebounding battle 41-36, and as a team, they shot 41.9% from the field. McCollum proved to be a force on the night with a 31-point, 13-rebound double-double. Eight of McCollum’s rebounds came from the offensive glass, a statistic that he is currently leading the nation in three games into the season. Ford chipped in 15 points and three assists. Meanwhile Bedford would have eight points and five rebounds of his own in 15 minutes of action.