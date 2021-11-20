Hammon signs to Lander University

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School senior Luke Hammon signed his letter of intent to play golf at Lander University, in Greenwood.

The 18-year-old has been playing golf for 12 years and has played for Mid-Carolina for the past four years. When it comes to choosing Lander, Hammon said great coaches and a great college were the reasons for signing to play there.

“I feel like I can thrive in the classroom and also on the golf team,” he said.

While attending Lander University, Hammon said he is looking forward to playing more competitive golf and improving his game. On the academic side, Hammon plans to major in communications.

