Wolves volleyball closes season with a loss

HICKORY, N.C. — The Newberry College volleyball program (12-14, 6-12 SAC) fell in three sets to the Bears of Lenoir-Rhyne (19-7, 14-4 SAC) in their final match of the season on Nov. 12.

The first set started off back-and-forth with the score being tied on four occasions en route to a 9-9 stalemate. The Bears took a slight edge, but back-to-back kills from Natasha Bannister followed shortly thereafter by back-to-back kills from Elizabeth Ober cut the deficit to one point. The Bears pulled ahead with a 4-0 run. The Wolves kept fighting, but the Bears closed out the set 25-20.

After the Bears took an early lead with a 5-0 run, the Wolves answered with a 5-0 run of their own with four out of five of those points ending with a Bannister kill. Despite the runs, the teams found themselves tied at 10-10. A kill from Margaret McMahon then kickstarted a 5-1 run to give the Wolves the lead. The Wolves led by as many as four points, but the Bears came storming back to tie the score at 22-22 with a 5-1 run. A kill from Zoe Dinkins staved off match point, but it was not enough as the Bears claimed the set 27-25.

The third set started off slowly with the teams grinding to an 8-8 tie. However, the Bears would use an 8-0 run to pull ahead. The Wolves kept fighting, but the teams continued to trade points until the Bears claimed the set 25-26 and the match 3-0.

Despite the loss, Bannister had a strong 17-kill performance to lead the way offensively. Dinkins and Ober had 7 and 6 kills, respectively. Avery Webb finished with a 34 assist, 16 dig double-double, and Amanda Berecz would add 17 digs of her own.