Wolves volleyball falls to Anderson

ANDERSON— The Newberry College Wolves volleyball team (12-13, 6-11 SAC) fell to the Anderson Trojans (19-6, 14-3 SAC) by a score of 3-0 on Nov. 9.

The first set started out close with kills from Zoe Dinkins and Natasha Bannister helping to tie the score at 7-7. The Trojans reclaimed the lead, but the Wolves stayed within striking distance. However, the Trojans closed out the first set with a 3-0 run to take the set 25-21.

The Wolves started the second set off strong with an early 6-1 lead that saw four different players earn kills. After trading points, the Wolves took a 10-5 lead after a pair of kills from Taylor Hall, but the Trojans would ultimately take the second set by a score of 25-19.

The third set started off close with early back-to-back kills from Margaret McMahon. However, the Trojans used a 4-0 run to pull ahead. They extended their lead with an 8-1 run shortly after. The Wolves responded with a 4-0 run behind a kill from Elizabeth Ober and a service ace from Hall, but the Trojans answered with a 4-1 run of their own before eventually taking the set 25-15 and the match 3-0.

Bannister led the attack with 10 kills and seven digs. Avery Webb had 29 assists and seven digs of her own. Defensively, Berecz had 15 digs, and both Dinkins and Ober had four total blocks each.