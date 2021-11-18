MCHS state cross country results

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina cross country girls and boys represented MCHS at the AAA State Championship. The boys and girls teams battled the sandy hills of the state course to end a stellar season.

The Rebel girls finished ninth in the state; times were: Cameron Wicker (21:34), Caroline Matney (21:49), Madi Ringer (22:54), personal record, Claire Hawkins (23:08), Meredith Koon (23:24), Anna Grace Morris (24:13), and Torri Bates (25:01).

The Rebel boys finished 14th overall. Jon Lawson Cope individually finished 16th in the state with a time of 17:44. All boys: Jacob Lindler (18:50), Dexter Stinson (19:42), Adam Meetze (21:00), Frank Elsenheimer (21:01), Triston Alford (22:07), Conner Amick (22:54).