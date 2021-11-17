Bulldogs move on in state playoffs

CHESTERFIELD — The Newberry High School football team won their second round playoff game at Chesterfield on Friday, Nov. 12.

An extremely productive first half powered the Bulldogs offense to a 43-6 lead at halftime. In the second quarter, an outburst from Newberry put together four touchdowns for 29 points in the span of 2:31.

KJ Robinson was a driving force behind the win running up 213 total yards with 16 rushes, for an average of 13.3 yards per carry and three rushing touchdowns.

The final score was Newberry 56 Chesterfield 20.

For the game, the Bulldogs put up 427 total yards to Chesterfield’s 339. Time of possession tilted to the Golden Rams at 26:18 to Newberry’s 24:42.

Newberry was also more penalized with 13 flags for 90 yards assessed to the Bulldogs to only four for 30 yards called against Chesterfield.

The Bulldogs will now travel to face Christ Church Episcopal School on Friday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the quarter-finals of the SC State Class AA playoffs.

The complete playoff bracket can be found at schsl.org/.