Wolves claim SAC title with win over Limestone

GAFFNEY — With a little help from a decision up the road, the Newberry College (9-2, 7-1 SAC) football team picked up the outright South Atlantic Conference regular season title, on Saturday, November 13. The win over Limestone gave the Wolves the first title since 2016.

The Wolves were consistent throughout the contest, sticking to the running game, as they were able to pick up 270 yards on the ground. Redshirt sophomore Mario Anderson (Summerville) led the attack for the Scarlet and Gray, accounting for 113 yards and two scores eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark on the season with his efforts. Junior ZeBrandon Gant (Springfield, Ga.) had his best game of the season as he picked up 97 yards on the ground with a touchdown.

Redshirt senior Dre Harris (Greenville) led the Wolves from the backfield where he tossed for 125 yards and a score, pushing him over the 2,000 yard mark on the season. Redshirt senior Bryson Woodruff (Roebuck) was his favorite target on the evening, hauling in four passes for 61 yards while senior Bobby Irby (Irmo) hauled in one catch for 44 yards and a score.

Defensively the Wolves were led by redshirt sophomore Andre Amaker (Sumter) who recorded five tackles on the afternoon. Redshirt seniors Tyran Dixon (Columbia) and Ty Kelly (Camden) each were able to pick up 1.5 tackles for loss in the game, with Dixon accounting for four yards of loss and Kelly one yard. The defensive highlight of the afternoon came in the second quarter as senior Anthony Blue (Dillon) picked off the pass from Dean Braxton and returned it 39 yards for a pick-six that put the Wolves up by 28.

After a failed onside kick to start the contest, the Wolves began their opening drive in Limestone territory. Four rushes from Anderson kicked off the drive before the Wolves hit the Saints defense with a change of pace and threw four-straight completions. Anderson took the next snap and punched it in to take the early 7-0 lead.

Limestone sandwiched a Newberry three-and-out with two of their own before the Wolves regained possession from their own 35 with 4:29 to play in the opening quarter. That drive carried into the second quarter where the Wolves found themselves staring at fourth and goal from the one-yard line. They elected to keep the offense on the field and capitalized on the chance as Anderson recorded his second touchdown of the afternoon, increasing the margin to 14.

The Saints again went three-and-out as the Newberry defense held them to only 235 yards of offense in the game, and a short punt set the Scarlet and Gary up on their own 36-yard line. Anderson got the drive started for the Wolves with some short gain runs before Gant came in to set them up on their opponents 10. After a penalty pushed them back, he would finish off the drive with a 21-yard scamper.

The first play of the next Limestone drive found the ball in the hands of Blue and he picked off the pass from Dean Braxton and took it 39-yard down the left sideline to the end zone, giving the Wolves the 28-point advantage. After a quick Limestone drive, the Wolves took over on downs at their own 42. After a couple short gains Harris found Irby along the near sideline and took the reception 44-yards for the score and put the advantage at 35 points at the half.

Newberry carried that momentum into the third quarter as their first drive in the second half was capped off by redshirt junior Cade Ruff (Prosperity) who took the ball around the edge for five yards and the score extending the lead to 42-0. Limestone was finally able to put points on the board on their next possession to bring the score back to 42-7.

The Wolves will face the #3 seed, West Florida Argonauts, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. at at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Fla. in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.