Eagles earn All-Region awards

NEWBERRY — After winning back-to-back state volleyball titles, the accolades keep coming in on Smith Road.

Senior outside hitter Kailey Cheeks and senior middle hitter Allison Joyner were each named All-Region and represented Newberry Academy in the South Carolina Independent Schools Association All Star game.

Additionally, Kailey Cheeks was named region player of the year for the third time. The combination of Cheeks’ offensive hitting and Joyner’s defensive blocking propelled the duo into the all-state game for the 1-A North. The North squad defeated the South during the round robin event held at Wilson Hall Academy on October 30.