Women’s soccer falls to No. 9 Catawba

SALISBURY, N.C. — Playing their toughest foe yet in their final regular season match, Newberry women’s soccer could not overcome the efficiency of undefeated Catawba, falling 2-0 in the regular season finale on Nov. 3.

Coming into the match with a 14-0-2 record, the Indians of Catawba are ranked No. 9 in the United Soccer Coaches Division II National Poll. Led by a blistering offensive attack, they recorded 34 goals in their first 10 conference games.

Early on, it looked as if it would be more of the same for Catawba as they repeatedly put shots on goal and forced corner kicks. One such opportunity resulted in an 11th-minute goal when midfielder Kasey Hahn send a pass into the box where junior Katie Beck headed it in for her eighth goal of the year.

Following the early score, the Wolves started to turn things up offensively, but Catawba struck again with a counterattack in the 17th minute. As leading scorer Hannah Dunn took the ball to the edge of the box, she drew the attention of the Newberry defense, allowing sophomore Helen Summerell to take a position in front of goal where she beat the keeper one-on-one to extend the lead.

Catawba exercised solid ball control through the half, but their attacks were more often defused as keeper Delaney Hood made six saves in the period to keep the score at 2-0.

The Indians came out of the break looking to pick up the intensity, but they were once again met with strong resistance in the second half. They only managed to put three shots on goal in the period, with each attempt being saved by keeper Jayleen Gant, who subbed in for Hood at halftime.