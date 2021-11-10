Men’s soccer falls in 2OT

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Newberry men’s soccer team travelled to Catawba for their final game of the season on Nov. 3, coming up short in the 110th minute of the 3-2 defeat.

Less than three minutes into the game, Senior Noah Vezzu received a cross at the top of the box from freshman Henok Awoke and fired a shot past the keeper to record his third goal of the season.

The Indians of Catawba struck back off of a seventh-minute setpiece when sophomore Joseph Allerton gathered up the loose ball in the box, sending in a quick shot for his third goal on the year.

The second half got off to a much slower start, with the Wolves registering the only shot attempt in the first ten minutes. But Allerton would make his presence known again in the 59th minute he played a through ball to midfielder Tom Savigar, who earned his eighth score of the season after beating the keeper in a one-on-one.

After Vezzu’s shot in the 64th minute was pushed over the crossbar, Newberry pushed up for the corner kick. There, freshman Oliver Ringqvist sent a header in front of the goal, where fellow defender Harry McDonell volleyed it in for his team-leading fifth score of the season.

The teams went back and forth for the remainder of the half but neither was able to retake the lead.

After the first overtime saw both keepers make saves to defuse scoring opportunities, the game looked likely to end in a draw. But Catawba continued to press, finding the elusive goal in the 110th minute. On their 33rd shot of the night, freshman Salano Birch blasted a shot from outside the box, just sneaking under the crossbar to give his team the victory.

The loss was an appropriate end to the 2021 season for the Wolves, as they battled to the last minute but could not get catch a break when they needed it. The loss drops them to 3-13 on the season, but the statistics don’t show the resilience displayed by the team in such a tough match.