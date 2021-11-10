SALISBURY, N.C. — Taking on No. 9 Catawba in the first round of the SAC women’s soccer tournament on Saturday, the Wolves battled to the last second but were unable to come away with the upset, falling 1-0.

Heading to Salisbury for the second time in a week following their 2-0 defeat in the regular season finale, Newberry was well aware of the potency of the Catawba offense. With 57 goals on the season, Catawba averaged 3.17 per contest heading into the game, leading the SAC by a wide margin.

After keeping the game close on Wednesday, the Wolves headed into the rematch confident they would fare better this time around. By marking their players closely and not allowing them to get into open space, the Newberry defense stymied their opponent in the first half, not allowing a single shot on goal.

After a second straight corner was denied a shot, the Wolves cleared the ball to midfield, but the ball was sent right back in a Catawba counterattack. Forward Helen Summerell took possession at the edge of the box, taking a couple touches before firing a shot inside the far post for her sixth goal of the season.

With Catawba hanging on to their one-goal lead, the Wolves had their season come to a close in a tight loss. It marks a remarkable turn around for a team that began the season with eight straight defeats; after the season looked hopeless halfway through, the Wolves turned things around to rattle off victories in seven of their next eight games. And while they couldn’t quite get a win against the ninth-best team in Division II, they showed their resilience one last time as they fought until the very end.