NEWBERRY— The Newberry field hockey team battled all season long and that did not change against top-seeded Converse in the SACC semifinals.

However, a goal at the third quarter horn and a late fourth quarter goal saw the Valkyries pull away from the Wolves by a score of 4-1. The Scarlet and Gray concluded their season at 10-8, the second-most wins in program history. Converse advanced to the SACC championship game.

In the first 15 minutes, the game heavily tilted toward Converse as they outshot Newberry 6-1. However, two saves by Grace Lee and a defensive save by Payton Findlay kept the Valkyries off the board. Converse found their breakthrough with just under four minutes left in the quarter as Luisa Fasold scored to give the SACC regular season champions the early 1-0 lead. Caitlin Wasserman forced a Converse defensive save but the Wolves could not find the equalizer as they headed to the second quarter. Converse struck late in the second quarter as Emily Whitlow scored with just over two minutes left to double the Valkyrie lead as the teams broke for halftime.

The Wolves came out of halftime needing a spark and they found it as freshman Mollie McGann found fellow freshman Millie Gallagher to cut the Converse lead to 2-1. From there it was a pretty even quarter until just as the horn sounded, Bella Pistelli scored and pushed the Converse lead back to two heading into the last 15 minutes. Newberry outshot Converse 4-2 in the last quarter, but couldn’t find the breakaway as Converse landed the deciding blow with under three minutes to go to end the Wolves season one game short of playing for a conference title.

The Wolves now look ahead to the 2022 season where they will be returning nine of their top-ten point leaders.