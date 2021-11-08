Wrestlers lead SACC in preseason poll

GREENVILLE — The South Atlantic Conference Carolinas (SACC) released their 2021-22 Wrestling Preseason Poll on Oct. 26. The Newberry Wolves are selected as the favorite to win their seventh consecutive conference title by the coaches in the conference. Newberry earned 96 points along with 6 of 11 first place votes. The Wolves are coming off a historic 2020-21 season which saw them have the first perfect season in school history, claim their sixth conference title in a row, win their eighth super regional title in school history, and have Isiah Royal claim the program’s fourth individual national title.

In addition to the preseason poll, the SACC released their “Wrestlers to Watch” for this upcoming season which included three Wolves: ZeBrandon Gant, Will Evans and Caleb Spears. Gant is coming off a 2020-21 season which saw him claim a Super Region II title and National Qualifier spot as well as being named to the All-SACC first team. Evans was runner-up at the Super Region II meet, wrestled at NCAA Nationals in St. Louis, and was named All-American alongside Isiah Royal at the meet. Spears was also a Super Region II champion and National Qualifier as well.

The Wolves open their first season under Deral Brown, new head coach, on Wednesday, November 10 in Eleazer Arena against Belmont Abbey.