MCHS girls’ CC wins Region 4 – 3A Championship

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina girls’ cross country team won the Region 4 – 3A Championship with a low score of 21. All-Region medalists included: Cameron Wicker (first), Caroline Matney (second), Claire Hawkins (fifth), Torri Bates (sixth), and Meredith Koon (seventh). Other Top 10 overall finishers: Anna Grace Morris eighth and Madison Ringer ninth.

The Mid-Carolina boys’ cross country team was Region 4-3A runner-up. All-Region medalists for the boys: Jon Lawson Cope (third) and Jacob Lindler (sixth). Other top-10 finisher was Dexter Stinson.

The MC girls and boys will compete at State Qualifier on Friday, November 5.