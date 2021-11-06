Women’s soccer downs Mars Hill

NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s soccer team traveled to Mars Hill on Saturday Oct. 30, getting an early score and protecting their lead to come away with the 1-0 victory.

Winners of three straight and six of the last seven, the Wolves entered Saturday’s match as the hottest team in the SAC. They were able to translate their momentum into an early goal, getting on the board just over two minutes into the contest.

With the offense forcing the Lions on their heels early on, defender Sierra Chavez intercepted a pass outside the box and sent a cross to midfielder Vanessa Baird in front of goal, where the junior headed the ball past the keeper for her first score of the season.

Playing with the lead, Newberry kept up the pressure as they recorded 11 more shots on the half, but Lions keeper Camryn Miller was able to make a pair of early saves to hold off the Wolves’ attack.

Threatening goal in the 69th minute, the Lions survived a string of three close calls, starting with a save by Camryn before Wolves’ defender Courtney Velasquez and forward Ashlee Rotert both had shots ricochet off the woodwork.

While Newberry was unable to extend their lead in this effort, they ultimately did not need the insurance goal. Keeper Delaney Hood made two saves on the day to record her third shutout of the season, part of four straight scoreless victories for the Wolves.

The Wolves will face their toughest opponent yet as they conclude the regular season at No. 8 Catawba College today with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.