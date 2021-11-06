Women’s tennis wins 7-0

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s tennis program (4-0) earned a 7-0 victory over the visiting Warriors of Southern Wesleyan University (0-1) on Friday.

The doubles team of Judit Gonzalez and Amy Griffiths wasted no time getting things started for the Wolves, taking #2 doubles 6-0. The pairing of Rosie Harfield and Madison Conwell was not far behind, earning a 6-2 victory at #3 doubles. At #1 doubles, Nastassia Chamoun and Lucy Spice got off to a slow start, but they bounced back with a 6-4 comeback victory to sweep the doubles matches for the Wolves.

In singles, Griffiths got things started with a 6-2, 6-0 win at the #3 position, and Harfield finished with a 6-1, 6-3 win at #5 singles shortly after. Then, it was Chamoun cruising to a 6-0 6-0 win at #2 singles to clinch the match for the Wolves.

At #1 singles, Gonzalez got off to a rough start, dropping the first set 1-6, but she bounced back to win her next two sets by scores of 6-2 and 6-1. Meanwhile, Spice earned a 6-2, 7-6 win at #4 singles, and Conwell claimed #6 singles by a score of 6-1, 6-1.

“I am really happy with the way that the girls have been taking care of business,” said Assistant Coach Elias Fernandez. “This is a great way to end the year.”