Ladies soccer gets win on Senior Day

NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s soccer team played their final home match of the season on Wednesday, Oct. 27, scoring two early goals and clamping down on defense to defeat USC Aiken 2-0.

The Wolves honored their departing seniors with a pregame ceremony at sunset, settling in for a chilly night of play. But the match got off to a hot start as the Wolves’ offense found net twice in the first 20 minutes.

Forward Jaidyn Jacobs sparked the scoring with a 12th-minute cross to midfielder Jaidyn Davila in the middle of the box, which the sophomore sent into the upper-left corner of the net for her second score of the season. Following up last week’s game-winner in overtime, Jacobs has now scored or assisted in six of the team’s last seven games.

Newberry’s efforts paid off again in the 20th minute, this time with a senior leading the charge. Midfielder Jacqueline Aldrete, upon receiving a pass in the corner of the box from Monica Jimenez, turned and fired the ball past the keeper to record her third goal of the season.

With their offense held in check for the remainder of the match, it was time for Newberry’s defense to come through once again. Senior Courtney Velasquez led an excellent defensive effort in her final home game, as the Wolves only allowed one shot on goal in the match, which keeper Delaney Hood easily corralled. With two senior goalkeepers on the roster, Hood played the first 12 minutes of the game before subbing out for Jayleen Gant.

In preserving the shutout, the Wolves’ defense looked formidable, having allowed only one goal in their past five contests.

With the four seniors (Hood, Gant, Velasquez and Briley Stokes) playing crucial roles in the victory, the team was able to send them out in style.