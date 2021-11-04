Field hockey falls on Senior Day

NEWBERRY — The Newberry field hockey team came into their Senior Day game looking to secure the first ever season sweep of the Limestone Saints, and secure the two-seed in the upcoming South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Tournament.

After a quick start for the Wolves, the Saints chipped away and were able to score in the last 30 seconds to give them the 3-2 win at Setzler Field on Saturday Oct. 30.

Newberry opened the scoring with just under five minutes left in the first as Kelli Marshall. She was honored in the pregame alongside her fellow seniors, and fittingly scored her first goal of the season off of a Yasmin De Meyer assist and the Wolves were off and running. With time waning down on the quarter, Millie Gallagher took a penalty corner that found its way to in front of the net where Rachel Crowder was there to put it home and give the Scarlet and Gray the 2-0 lead. The action was heavy in the Wolves attacking zone in the first half of play as they outshot the Saints 11-3 and had nine penalty corners to Limestone’s one. Tereza Koprivova was great for the Saints between the posts after those two early goals, denying the Wolves on several good scoring opportunities throughout the game.

After the half, the Wolves looked to capitalize on the many opportunities they had in the first 30 minutes of action. However, Limestone would have other plans as Kelly Diplock found Liz Halberstadt off the penalty corner to cut the Wolves lead in half. Despite the early goal the Wolves still forced two saves from Koprivova but could not find the breakthrough.

Just over three minutes into the final frame, Kelly Diplock had a great opportunity to equalize the game but Grace Lee was there to smother it. However, as Lee tried to clear the ball, Diplock continued to press and intercepted the clearance and slotted into the open net to equalize the score. As time waned down and overtime seemed imminent, a green card was shown to Marissa Plumer and off the ensuing restart, Kelly Diplock beat Lee and give the Saints the win in the final seconds.

With the regular season complete, the Wolves turn their attention to the SACC Tournament.