Wolverines wrap up regular season

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire varsity football team concluded regular season play with a 14-12 loss at Dixie.

The Hornets scored first to take a 7-0 first quarter lead. Whitmire responded with two touchdowns through the air. Blake Stribble connected with Wyatt Harsha on an 8-yard score. Harsha connected with Cason English on a 29-yard pass. Both conversion runs were no good.

Whitmire held a 12-7 halftime lead. Dixie scored in the third quarter to take the lead for good. Stribble had his best outing of the season going 14 for 28 for 144 yards. Kayshaun Schumpert was the leading rusher running eight times for 41 yards. English had five catches for 65 yards.

Whitmire falls to 2-6, 1-4 in region play. The Wolverines will travel to Ridge Spring-Monetta for a first round playoff matchup on Friday, November 5. Game time is 7:00 p.m.