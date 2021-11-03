NA falls in offensive outburst

LAURENS — Newberry Academy fell to 0-7 on the football season, but had a strong offensive showing against Laurens Academy Friday Night.

Jalin Reid led the offense for the Eagles with seven touchdowns and a 2-point conversion according to statistics provided by a Newberry Academy parent. Evan Graves added a touchdown to help out in the 54 point outburst from Newberry Academy. Wyatt Wilson and Austin Hendricks also chipped in on conversions after touchdowns.

Laurens Academy proved to be just a little more productive as they piled up 66 points on the way to the 66-54 victory for the Crusaders.