NEWBERRY — A week after pulling off the upset against Lenoir-Rhyne, the Newberry men’s soccer team was not able to do the same at Mars Hill, being defeated 2-1 by the Lions after falling behind in the second half.

Coming into the match with only one loss in their past seven contests, the Lions got off to a hot start. In the 2nd minute of play, defender Luke Manley sent a deep cross into the box where forward Kevonte Willoughby-Williams headed it into the net for the quick score, his eighth on the year.

Mars Hill kept up the pressure, forcing Newberry keeper Pablo Cubas to make three saves over the next six minutes. But the Wolves regained possession and were soon able to turn momentum in their favor.

A 12th-minute shot from senior Noah Vezzu was saved by Brennan Whalen when he deflected the ball out to set up a corner. Junior Adrian Garcia took the attempt, sending a perfectly placed ball to sophomore Harry McDonnell, who headed it in for his fourth goal of the season.

With the Wolves playing a man down, Mars Hill was able to capitalize in the 61st minute. Willoughby-Williams sent a cross into the box where senior Sebastian Bertilsson was able to send a diving header past the keeper for his 12th score of the season, second in the SAC.

Once again holding the lead, the Lions limited Newberry’s scoring opportunities in the second half, only allowing one more shot on goal. As the clock ticked down, Mars Hill turned up the attack in an attempt to increase their differential, but Bertilsson had two shots denied in the final minute as the game finished with the score remaining 2-1.