NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves volleyball team (10-10 (4-8 SAC)) defeated the Braves of UNC Pembroke (19-9 (11-2 CC)) by a score of 3-1 on Oct. 26 in Eleazer Arena, behind 24 kills from Natasha Bannister.

“This was really nice for us to turn over a win in a pressure situation,” said Head Coach Ross Kessler. “We’ve had a lot of trouble with that over the past week and a half holding onto leads, and tonight we found a way to do that. In a couple sets we held onto a lead, we persevered through pressure situations, and that was really good for our team.”

One thing would become perfectly clear throughout the match. The Braves could not stop Bannister as she had 24 kills and 12 digs, proving to be a dominant force throughout the match.

Newberry started the match off strong with a 5-1 run that featured multiple kills from Taylor Hall. The Braves fought back to tie the score before being held off by a pair of kills from Bannister. The Braves used a 4-0 run to take the first set 25-22.

The Wolves used a 6-1 lead capped off with back-to-back kills from Bannister to take a 23-17 lead before Hall ended the second set at 25-19 with a kill of her own.

The third set was back-and-forth with the teams trading points, but the Braves had no answer for Bannister. The graduate student from Nelson, New Zealand had three-straight kills to propel Newberry on a 10-1 run to take the set 25-16.

In the fourth set, it was UNC Pembroke jumping out to an early 9-3 lead, but the Wolves would not go away. It was Katie Ullsperger who proved to be the hero as the junior from Lexington would end the match with a kill and back-to-back service aces, handing Newberry the set 26-24 and the match 3-1.

“That’s a big win for us tonight,” said Kessler. “UNCP is doing very well in Conference Carolinas, so it’s nice to get a big win as we move back into conference play.”