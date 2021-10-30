CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Newberry Wolves volleyball team (9-10 (4-8 SAC)) fell to the Queens Royals (12-9 (7-5 SAC)) by a score of 3-0 on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The Wolves and Royals started out the first set with the score tied four times en route to a score of 4-4, but Newberry used a 4-1 run to pull ahead. The teams kept fighting, but a 6-1 Newberry run that included a pair of Natasha Bannister kills extended the Wolves’ lead to 19-11. However, the Royals would not go away so easily as they mounted a 13-2 rally to come back and take the first set 26-24.

The Wolves started the second set off strong with an early 6-1 run behind kills from Bannister and Taylor Hall. However, Queens fought back again, tying the score at 9-9. A pair of kills from Hall led the Wolves on a 5-1 run to push the lead back to 16-11, but after trading a few points, Queens would go on a 5-1 run of their own to climb back into the set. The Wolves kept fighting to earn a slim 24-23 lead, but a 3-0 spurt from the Royals allowed them to claim the second set 26-24.

Queens used an early 6-1 run to take an early lead in the third set. The Wolves kept afloat with kills from Hall and Bannister, but it was not enough as the Royals took the set 25-18 and the match 3-0.

Bannister led the attack with 17 kills and nine digs. Hall added an 11-kill, 11-dig double-double. Avery Webb posted a 29-assist, 10-dig double-double of her own. On the defensive end, Amanda Berecz had 24 digs, and McMahon assisted on four blocks.