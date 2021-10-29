PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina Rebels girls’ tennis team defeated Lower Richland to become the Region 4 AAA champions on October 18. The Rebels completed the season with an 8-2 record and earned the top seed in the state tournament.

Unfortunately, MCHS was turned aside by Seneca in the first round of the playoffs, results of that match:

#1 K. Buzhardt loses to Seneca #1.

#2 K. Smith defeats Seneca #2.

#3 E. Wicker loses to Seneca #3.

#4 S. Abraham ties Seneca #4 (1 set all).

#5 Z. Reid loses to Seneca #5.

#6-M. Koon/#7-A. Pullen loses to Seneca doubles.

Final: 4-1 (1 match canceled due to weather).