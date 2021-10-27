NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s tennis program earned a 6-1 victory over the Lions of Emmanuel College (Ga.) on Wednesday, securing the first team win of the 2021-22 season.

“This is a very strong start and is setting a great tone for the year,” said Head Coach Mark Gardiner.

In doubles, the Wolves got off to a hot start as Amy Griffiths and Judit Gonzalez sprinted to a 6-2 win at the second-doubles position. Meanwhile, Rosie Harfield and Zulay Castaneda were not far behind, closing out third-doubles by a score of 6-3. With the doubles point in hand, the Wolves looked to carry their momentum into their singles matches.

Castaned got off to a slow start in the top singles position, dropping the first set 3-6, but she bounced back to take the second set 6-3. However, Emmanuel’s Guerrero would take the upper hand in the third set, defeating Castaneda 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 and evening the match overall at 1-1.

Strong efforts from Nastassia Chamoun and Griffiths at third and fourth-singles, respectively, would bring the Wolves one win away from clinching the match as they earned victories with respective scores of 6-0, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-0.

A 6-3, 6-1 victory at second-singles by Gonzalez secured the match for the Wolves. Lucy Spice and Harfield also helped contribute to the win column, earning victories of 6-0, 6-4 and 8-1, respectively.