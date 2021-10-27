JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. – The second day of play for the Jekyll Island Invitational finished up on Oct.19, with the Newberry women’s golf team finishing 12th out of the 17 participating teams.

On a difficult course where every participating team finished over par, Columbus State came away victorious after shooting 291 on the second day to finish with 589 strokes, 13 over par. Carson Newman and Central Oklahoma rounded out the top three.

After needing 327 strokes to get through the first round, the Wolves were much improved in the second, shooting a 313 for a total of 640.

Individually, Sofia Liden let the Wolves with 153 strokes after shooting a 76 in the second, tying for 15th overall. Victoria Siemssen shot a team-low 74 in the second to land in 22nd after recording 154 on the event. Ida Hansen placed 55th, finishing with 163 strokes, Ashton Thomas took 83rd with 173 strokes, and Amiyah Starnes recorded 177 to come in 87th for the Wolves.

The Jekyll Island Invitational was the last scheduled event of the fall season for the team. They will resume competition in the spring.