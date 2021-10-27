NA looking for 2nd straight state championship

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy Volleyball team is hoping to bring home their second straight state championship as they take on nearby Wardlaw Academy.

The Eagles and Wardlaw went 1-1 during the season with the Newberry Academy team defeating them in the playoffs over the weekend.

During the playoffs this past weekend in Myrtle Beach, the Newberry Academy girls defeated Mead Hall 25-9 and 25-9. They then defeated Cathedral from Charleston 25-20 and 25-21.

Wardlaw and Newberry then went head-to-head with the Eagles going down 19-25 before coming back 25-22 and 25-16 to take the win.

Newberry Academy then took on King Academy from neighboring Saluda County and came away with wins of 25-19 and 25-18.

The Eagles then were forced into two games with Patrick Henry with Patrick Henry taking the first 25-18 and 22-25 but the Eagles flew to a win in three with games of 27-26, 19-25 and 25-23.

Following this game, the Eagles did in fact become second straight state champions.