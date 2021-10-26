Field hockey slips by Limestone

GAFFNEY — The Newberry field hockey team struck early and that was all they needed as the defense stood strong and lifted the Wolves to a 1-0 win over Limestone. This was the second ever win in program history over the Saints, the other win also came in Gaffney as the Wolves prevailed 2-1 in overtime on October 12, 2019. The win moved the Wolves to 8-6 overall and 5-5 in SACC play with two games to go.

The Wolves needed less than five minutes to get on the board as a penalty corner from Millie Gallagher found Yasmin De Meyer who set up Tamsin Bangert for her fifth goal of the season. That was all the offense Newberry would need as Grace Lee, Erin Robbins, and the Newberry defense shut down the SACC co-scoring leader in Kelly Diplock only allowing her to put three shots on target.

The Wolves’ defense only allowed ten shots in the game and half of those shots came in the fourth quarter as the Saints pressed to find the equalizer. This was Grace Lee’s fifth shutout of the season, which broke the program record for shutouts in a season previously held by Allison Davis in 2018 when she recorded four.

The win concludes the road slate for the Scarlet and Gray, as they now look forward to returning to Setzler Field to try to secure at least one home tournament game.